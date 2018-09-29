Early applications being accepted for Milwaukee Co.’s Energy Assistance Program

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — An opportunity for homeowners to learn more about Milwaukee County’s Energy Assistance Program took place on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The program provides a one-time annual payment for eligible residents, covering a portion of their energy costs.

The office is moving to a new, improved location on Brown Deer Road.

The energy assistance season officially opens on Oct. 1, but early applications are being accepted now.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to apply.