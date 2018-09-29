Fans fill Fiserv Forum seats for Bucks 1st Green & Cream Scrimmage

MILWAUKEE — Here we go! On Saturday, Sept. 29, the Milwaukee Bucks played their first Green & Cream Scrimmage home game inside their new area: Fiserv Forum.

“We sat outside for an hour and a half and we just came right here,” said Connor Johnson.

And fans, are also getting settled in.

“Man, I’m ready for a good year,” said Gui Rogers.

Whether they’re sitting up top or right on the court, many of those at the game got their initial look at Fiserv Forum.

“This is the closest I’m ever going to get,” said Treasz King.

“Nothing comparable, this is the best seat in the house, baby,” said Rogers. “They’re coming out this tunnel right here.”

“This is my first time, it’s a lot better than the Bradley Center,” said Johnson.

Reactions are pretty similar to this.

“I’m in awe, I’m speechless,” said King.

Something also new that’s leaving fans tongue-tied: the food.

“As soon as I walked in I was surprised to see the Iron Grate, that’s a good place we’ve had before. Sobelman’s, she hadn’t tried it, I had been telling her about it, but she liked it,” said Augustine Gonzalez.

With a burger, and beer in hand — fans were ready to go as the Milwaukee Bucks began putting up the points against each other. And while a lot has changed, one thing that hasn’t is the love for this team.

“I think they’re going to go pretty far,” said Gonzalez.