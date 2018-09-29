School bus carrying 2 dozen children rolls over on Texas highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAMPASAS, Texas -- A school bus carrying two dozen children rolled over on a Texas highway. The crash happened Saturday, Sept. 29 in Lampasas.

Twenty-four kids, ages 10 to 11 years old, were on board at the time including two teachers and a school principal.

A preliminary investigation reveals the driver somehow lost control, causing the bus to roll over and strike a fence connected to a local airport.

Several students reportedly sustained head injuries, while others suffered from significant bruising and possible broken bones.

All the children were students at Cleveland Elementary School in Norman, Oklahoma who were on their way to San Antonio for an annual field trip to Sea World.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.