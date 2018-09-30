× Game 163: Get your tickets for the Brewers/Cubs battle for the division title

MILWAUKEE — After 162 hard-fought games, fans of the Milwaukee Brewers have a bonus opportunity to bring their support and cheer on the Crew — this time, in Chicago.

Tickets for the division series tiebreaker game go on sale HERE beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Game time is set for at 12:05 p.m. Monday, and the Brewers look to their fans to take a short journey south and bring their incredible support from home.

So pile your friends and family in the car and head south on Monday! The Crew is counting on your support.