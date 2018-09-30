Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws 1st interception of season in game against Bills; Green Bay leads 13-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Sept. 30 at Lambeau Field. Kickoff begins at noon.

The following Packers' players were declared inactive ahead of Sunday's matchup:

8 QB Tim Boyle

18 WR Randall Cobb

20 CB Kevin King

22 RB Darius Jackson

26 CB Bashaud Breeland

64 G Justin McCray

70 T/G Alex Light

Starting lineup changes: #74 Byron Bell will start at right guard for McCray, #83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling will start at wide receiver for Cobb, #23 Jaire Alexander will start at cornerback for King.

Cobb was added to the injury report on Thursday, when he was limited. He is second on the team with 17 catches for 194 yards and a score.

The Green Bay Packers won the toss and deferred.

In the first quarter, tight end Jimmy Graham got his first Lambeau Leap after scoring a 3-yard touchdown. Kicker Mason Crosby's extra point kick was no good. Score is 6-0.

Not too long into the second quarter, running back Aaron Jones scores a touchdown for the Packers. Crosby's extra point is good. Score is 13-0.

Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception of the year. It came on a pass over the middle that was deflected by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds that ended up being high and slightly behind tight end Jimmy Graham.

Rodgers is 7 of 11 for 98 yards with a score. Safety Jordan Poyer picked the ball out of the air for the interception. The Bills though were unable to take advantage on the rare turnover by Rodgers and were forced to punt. It was Buffalo's fourth three-and-out in five drives. Green Bay leads 13-0 midway through the second quarter.