‘Invention, creativity, and resourcefulness:’ Maker Faire showcases fun experiments for the whole family

WEST ALLIS -- It's known as the greatest show-and-tell on earth. Nearly 250 exhibitors are showing off their projects and more at the Maker Faire this weekend at the State Fair grounds.

About Maker Faire (website)

Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, projects.

We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth - a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness.

Glimpse the future and get inspired!