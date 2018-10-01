GM of ‘Wisconsin bar’ near Wrigley calls Brewers/Cubs ‘a sibling rivalry’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The general manager of a Chicago bar that caters to Wisconsin teams described the tension between Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs fans as a sibling rivalry, and there were plenty of fans in and around Wrigley Field Monday, Oct. 1 -- as the Brewers won the division, beating the Cubs 3-1.

The win was made sweeter because it was earned in rival territory.

"We woke up at 3 o'clock this morning," said Emily Schmiet, from Manitowoc/Appleton, celebrating at Wrigley Monday.

Will's Northwoods Inn, located less than a mile from Wrigley Field, is billed as "a Wisconsin bar."

"The rivalry is just getting better and better," said Kevin Kruse, general manager.

The Brewers would return to Milwaukee from Chicago with the division title and home-field advantage for the first game of the NLDS Thursday, Oct. 4.

"It's a sibling rivalry. You know, your brother likes a different team than you, so it's kind of like that," said Kruse.

FOX6 News spoke with several fans from Wisconsin who said they called in sick to work for Monday's game.