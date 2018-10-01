License plates go digital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The license plate is going digital in an attempt to modernize one of the most basic aspects of the car.

The license plate is going digital! California is one of the first states in the nation to allow new digital license plates from a company called Reviver Auto. Think of a Kindle-like display bolted to your car’s bumper. The digital plates are low energy and display a basic image of your license plate number, but there is more technology at work behind the scenes that can help you pay tolls, broadcast emergency messages and even retrieve a stolen car.

Hear from an early adopter of the plates plus an automotive shop that installs them in the Rich on Tech Podcast.