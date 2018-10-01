Shred415 now open on Milwaukee’s East Side; a fitness concept that promises more than a workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's designed with busy parents and professionals alike in mind. Located on Milwaukee's East Side -- and founded in the Windy City -- Shred415 is now open. It's the fitness studio's first franchise, and the first-ever location in the Badger State! Kasey spent the morning working up a sweat as the studio celebrates its grand opening.

About Shred415 (website)

Shred415 was founded by Chicago fitness experts Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer in 2011. Frustrated with the lack of effective fitness options for busy parents and professionals, they set out to create the experience they wanted to see. By combining their 25 years of fitness industry expertise and their shared vision for a more inclusive experience, they created a concept that offers much more than a workout—it offers a family-friendly, athletic environment where people of all fitness levels can come together to reach their goals.

Now until Sunday, Oct. 14, Shred415 is offering FREE classes and Shred Kids Lounge sessions. Plus, on Saturday, Oct. 13, the studio is hosting live DJ classes with DJ Shawna. The studio is located at 2165 N. Prospect Ave. in Milwaukee.