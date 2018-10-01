‘So awesome!’ Dedicated Brewers fans watch 163rd game from inside Miller Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While the Milwaukee Brewers were at Wrigley Field, fans filled up Friday's at Miller Park. Those fans said it was the place they wanted to be for Monday's tiebreaker game -- their home ballpark.

"The best fans are here in Miller Park!" said Zach Hubert.

Inside Miller Park, some Brewers fans took a break from work to watch the game -- and down some lunch.

"Thankfully I work for myself, so it's kind of a -- it revolves around the Brewers schedule," Hubert said.

Looking around the restaurant, all eyes were on the TVs -- unless you were the guy who brought the sign. His eyes were on the people who wanted to borrow it.

"Some other Brewer fans at other tables here wanted to take a picture," said one Brewers fan.

Finally, the bottom of the ninth inning came -- and fans celebrated a Brew Crew Central Division championship!

"This is so awesome. Love those Brewers! This is great for Milwaukee! We're going to do it! We made it! We made it -- awesome!" said another fan.

"We've followed them all season, and hopefully we've come to the point that this is it," said Nancy Kolp.