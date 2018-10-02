China Lights: Panda-Mania will illuminate the grounds of Boerner Botanical Gardens

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Boerner Botanical Gardens for China Lights. China Lights: Panda-Mania will illuminate the grounds of the Boerner Botanical Gardens with over 40 new lantern displays, exciting performances, cultural displays, food, beverages, and more! This is the third tour of the renowned International Lantern Festival in Wisconsin.

About China Lights: Panda-Mania (website)

Visit Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens for a delightful evening of celebrating! The talented team of Chinese artisans and technical staff from Sichuan Tianyu are back with 45 new, handmade lanterns depicting animals, plants, traditions, and more!

The lantern exhibits of panda habitat and other endangered species and three interactive displays will be among the new highlights at this year’s festival.