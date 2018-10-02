‘Presidential Alert:’ Nationwide EAS, WEA test Wednesday at 1:18 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FEMA and the FCC are conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday, Oct. 3. The alert will also test the reliability of the new "Presidential Alert."

The WEA is used to issue things like Amber Alerts and severe weather alerts.

"It's only a test, so if there is any national emergency, compromise of national security, this is a way to inform the public of what is taking place," said John Zach, customer care director at U.S. Cellular.

The test message will state: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The alert will have a special tone and vibration that will repeat twice. There is no charge to receive the message.

"It's almost like a fax machine. There is a unique beep with a pause, and then a unique beep," said Zach.

One-hundred wireless carriers are participating -- including U.S. Cellular. Staff will be on standby Wednesday to answer questions.

"We don't have anything to go off of, but we are prepared to answer anything and everything we can," said Zach.

The test will begin at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 3 and may last up to 30 minutes. Users connected to a participating wireless network and within range of an active cell tower, will receive a text message.

This is the only planned test of the EAS and WEA as of now, but that could change depending on the results of Wednesday's test.

CLICK HERE for more information.