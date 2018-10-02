× Police: 2 in custody after altercation at West Allis business

WEST ALLIS — Two people are in custody after an incident in West Allis on Tuesday morning, Oct. 2.

Officials say shortly before 9 a.m., the police department received a call from a business near 60th and National indicating an altercation had taken place — and something was sprayed in the caller’s eyes. A male and female suspect left the business westbound on National Ave.

Soon after, a West Allis officer located the two suspects in the area and stopped them. The male suspect was uncooperative with officers, officials say. Officers observed him to have a firearm. The male fled the area and the gun was either dropped or fell as he fled. The female suspect was taken into custody.

West Allis officers remained in the area searching for the male suspect. After two additional foot pursuits, the male was taken into custody near 62nd and Orchard.

West Allis police are not searching for any other suspects.