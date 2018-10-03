1 dead, 2 seriously injured after police pursuit ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Tuesday night, Oct. 2 on Milwaukee's south side. It happened near 21st and National around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, officers observed the vehicle being operated in a reckless manner and attempted to conducted a traffic stop in the area of 12th and Burnham.

The driver refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

While traveling near 21st and National, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with parked cars. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was severely injured from the accident. The Milwaukee Fire Department performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

Two passengers, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were seriously injured during the accident. They were both taken to a local hospital for medical care.