Family marks daughter's grave with iPhone-shaped stone

UFA, Russia — A tombstone was created in the shape of a 5-foot-tall iPhone.

A grieving father in Russia commissioned the sculpture for his daughter’s grave.

The tombstone is made from black basalt, and the carvings make it look like a real iPhone.

On the front is a screensaver-like image of the late Rita Shameeva in a park, and the back is complete with the Apple logo.

Shameeva is said to have worked in the mobile phone industry.