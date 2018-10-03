23 arrested at ‘Fight for $15’ rally in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police arrested approximately 23 people at a “Fight for $15” rally for fast food workers on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

According to a news release from the group Fight for $15, fast food employees, elected officials and community members shut down the McDonald’s located near 9th Street and North Avenue, during the lunchtime rush.

The workers blocked doors and took over the drive thru area of the restaurant before marching in the streets — stopping traffic on I-43.

Police say the protesters refused to leave the roadway and were arrested. One person was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Milwaukee native and Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival Co-Chair the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis was among those arrested.