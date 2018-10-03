Police seek armed robbery suspect who stole liquor from Brady Street business

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Brady Street near Arlington Place.

The robbery occurred Saturday, Sept. 29 around 1 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered a business through an open door and put four bottles of liquor into a backpack. When approached by an employee, police say the suspect opened his backpack and displayed a handgun. He then fled the scene with the liquor.

He was last seen headed southbound on North Warren Street.

Police describe the suspect as a male, black, 45-50 years old, standing 5’10”-6′ tall, weighing 230-250 pounds, with a medium, stocky build and salt and pepper goatee. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark navy blue or black Milwaukee Brewers hat, a blue quarter zip-up fleece jacket, gray or dark-colored jeans, white tennis shoes with a black backpack.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contacted Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.