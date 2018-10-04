Reward of up to $1,000 offered after PNC Bank robbed in Glendale

GLENDALE — Glendale police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Oct.14 at the PNC Bank near Port Washington Road and Green Tree Road. It happened around 3:23 p.m.

Police say it is believed that the same subject robbed the Waterstone Bank in Fox Point on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a male with a large build, well over 6’00”. He was wearing all black winter clothing and a Halloween mask.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to his arrest. Call North Shore Crime Stoppers 414-962-4258 or the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.