Brewers to host Game 2 of National League Division Series against Rockies

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will host Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 5 against the Colorado Rockies at 3:15 p.m.

TICKETS: Tickets are sold out for the National League Division Series.

PARKING LOTS: The Miller Park parking lots will open at 12:00 p.m. CT. Please note, the Brewers are urging fans to plan ahead when considering parking options for all postseason games at Miller Park. Once a game is confirmed to be played, fans may purchase advance parking passes at the discounted rate at Brewers.com/postseason or by visiting the Miller Park Box Office prior to the day of the game. On the day of game, parking passes will be available online only at the increased day of game rate. All parking passes purchased online will be digitally delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. General Parking for those paying at the gates on the day of the game will be very limited, so advance purchase is highly recommended.

GATE TIMES: Gates to Miller Park will open at 1:00 p.m. CT.

SECURITY: All fans will be required to go through security when they enter Miller Park. Fans are encouraged to enter the ballpark early to avoid long lines and not miss a pitch.

RALLY TOWELS: All fans in attendance will be given a Brewers Rally Towel upon entry, courtesy of We Energies.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Ceremonial First Pitches for the Division Series will not be announced in advance, but the Brewers encourage fans to be in their seats for the special moment.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The national anthem singer will be announced at a later time.

GAME TIME: Please note the first pitch is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. CT. It will be televised exclusively on Fox Sports 1.

ROOF STATUS: The Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday morning that the roof will be closed for the game.

The #RoofStatus for Game 2 of the NLDS is CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/BVHTu7I4c4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 5, 2018

BREWERS TEAM STORE: The Brewers Team Store will open at 1 p.m. CT tomorrow, while the Brewers Team Store at Home Plate Gate will open at 12:00 p.m. CT. There will also be satellite merchandise locations throughout the Miller Park parking lots. The stores will be open 30 minutes after the game ends.

GAME PROGRAM: A limited number of Milwaukee Brewers 2018 National League Division Series programs will be available for $10 at Miller Park. Each game program is individually numbered.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Manager Craig Counsell will speak at a time to be determined in the Media Interview Room prior to the game.

The Brewers Clubhouse will open 10 minutes after the final out is recorded.