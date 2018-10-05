FREE dental clinic: Have a kid with some teeth that could use a touch up?

MILWAUKEE -- Tessa Marx, one of Marquette's dental students, joins Real Milwaukee to tell us about "Give Kids A Smile Day" taking place Saturday, Oct. 6. The Marquette School of Dentistry is hosting the event. They'll be able to see up to 700 children and provide free fluoride treatments, sealants, flossing, dental screenings and oral health education.

About the event:

Saturday, Oct. 6, the Marquette School of Dentistry will host 'Give Kids A Smile Day' where our dentists and students will provide children ages 2 to 16 free fluoride treatments, sealants, flossings, dental screenings, and education on oral hygiene and patient health.

This program is a joint effort of Marquette University School of Dentistry, Greater Milwaukee Dental Association, Wisconsin Dental Association, MATC, WCTC, Milwaukee Head Start programs and Milwaukee Public Schools. It will take place this weekend: Saturday, October 6th, at Marquette University School of Dentistry from 8am - 12pm. Kids must be accompanied by a guardian. Treatment is first come first serve!

Give Kids A Smile is a nationwide event sponsored by the American Dental Association, ensuring the dental health of children from underserved families. The program began in 2003 and since then it has grown enormously with thousands of dollars in free care provided to underserved children each year. Through Give Kids A Smile, children who may not have access to dental care can receive free oral health education, screenings, preventive care, and treatment from volunteer dentists and other volunteer dental professionals.