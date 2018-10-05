× Jury deliberations underway in Kris Zocco trial, accused of killing Kelly Dwyer

MILWAUKEE — Jury deliberations were underway Friday, Oct. 5 in the Kris Zocco murder trial — accused of killing Kelly Dwyer.

Zocco is facing three charges in her death: first degree reckless homicide, hiding a corpse, strangulation and suffocation, filed in May of 2017. Additionally, he faced one count of felony intimidation of a witness, after Zocco’s former cellmate told police Zocco tried to arrange a “hit” on an ex-girlfriend — who testified Wednesday. That charge was dropped on Thursday because there wasn’t enough evidence to support it.

Prosecutor during closing arguments in Kris Zocco trial started by playing video of Zocco and Kelly Dwyer in a sex act that left her unconscious two weeks prior to the day police say she was killed pic.twitter.com/yZKJHwra3Z — Myra Sanchick (@myrasanchick) October 5, 2018

Nineteen months after Dwyer’s disappearance, her decomposed body was discovered in a Jefferson County ditch. Surveillance cameras at Zocco’s east side apartment building showed Zocco and Dwyer entering the building — but Dwyer was never seen leaving. A search of Zocco’s phone discovered a video of Dwyer having difficulty breathing during a sex act weeks prior.

Kris Zocco’s lawyer tells jury during closing arguments that investigators had tunnel vision, not checking enough into other possible scenarios for Kelly Dwyer’s death pic.twitter.com/J5ZoEWKnH3 — Myra Sanchick (@myrasanchick) October 5, 2018

Zocco is currently in prison for 19 years on child porn and drug convictions. He is appealing that case.