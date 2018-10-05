Jury deliberations underway in Kris Zocco trial, accused of killing Kelly Dwyer
MILWAUKEE — Jury deliberations were underway Friday, Oct. 5 in the Kris Zocco murder trial — accused of killing Kelly Dwyer.
Zocco is facing three charges in her death: first degree reckless homicide, hiding a corpse, strangulation and suffocation, filed in May of 2017. Additionally, he faced one count of felony intimidation of a witness, after Zocco’s former cellmate told police Zocco tried to arrange a “hit” on an ex-girlfriend — who testified Wednesday. That charge was dropped on Thursday because there wasn’t enough evidence to support it.
Nineteen months after Dwyer’s disappearance, her decomposed body was discovered in a Jefferson County ditch. Surveillance cameras at Zocco’s east side apartment building showed Zocco and Dwyer entering the building — but Dwyer was never seen leaving. A search of Zocco’s phone discovered a video of Dwyer having difficulty breathing during a sex act weeks prior.
Zocco is currently in prison for 19 years on child porn and drug convictions. He is appealing that case.