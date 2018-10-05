Milwaukee Pretzel Company makes giant Brewers’ logo pretzel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With the Milwaukee Brewers hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs, many are finding creative ways to show their support.

Milwaukee Pretzel Company outdid themselves by making a giant, pretzel-shaped Brewers' logo for FOX6 News.

As of Friday, Oct. 5 it's the only one that exists -- but Milwaukee Pretzel Company says they are thinking about taking them into full scale production so you might see more popping up sooner than later.

CLICK HERE to check out all the items offered at Milwaukee Pretzel Company, which is located at 3950 North Holton Street.

The employees of FOX6 News can attest it was delicious!