Milwaukee’s Columbia Playfield park is getting a makeover

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee park is soon going to be getting a big makeover.

“Columbia Playfield,” located near 14th and Chambers, is going to be totally transformed in the coming months by Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation.

There will be a track, two full basketball courts, a half-court, and a splash pad.

“The park has been around a long long time. The improvements they’re going to do is going to be well worth it for the kids to cherish something for the neighborhood,” said Alonzo Miller, Milwaukee Recreation leader.

Work at the park is expected to be done summer of 2019. CLICK HERE to have a look at the plans.

Several other parks are also getting worked on.