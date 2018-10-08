× Arrest made, firearm recovered after Waukesha police called out for report of fight

WAUKESHA — An arrest was made and a firearm recovered after police responded to a report of a fight near Main and Pleasant in Waukesha.

Police were called out around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7 after multiple 911 calls came in regarding an individual involved in the fight that was on Main Street with an assault rifle, threatening people as he looked for the person he had been fighting with. Police secured the area and determined the suspect was in a home on Main Street. A SWAT team was called in to assist with the arrest, as was a K-9 unit and Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies.

The suspect was arrested around 1 a.m., and the firearm was recovered in a neighboring backyard with help from the Milwaukee Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.