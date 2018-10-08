Mayor Barrett, Commissioner of Health to kick-off Milwaukee’s fight against the flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Mayor Tom Barrett and Commissioner of Health Jeanette Kowalik on Monday, Oct. 8 will remind the public about the importance of getting the flu shot during this season.

According to a press release, Influenza (the flu) is among the most common respiratory illnesses in the United States, infecting millions of people each year. Though common, the flu can be serious, resulting in thousands of hospitalizations and deaths each year.

The vaccine is recommended for those most vulnerable to serious complications including infants and young children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) offers free flu shots to children age 18 and younger who have BadgerCare+, Medicaid, or who are uninsured. Parents can bring eligible children into any Milwaukee Health Department Walk-in Clinic to receive the flu shot. Call (414) 286-8034 to check for vaccine availability.

Flu vaccines are also widely available through local health care providers and retail pharmacies.

To find a location closest to you, use the flu vaccine finder at Milwaukee.gov/health.