Police: 16-year-old boy shot, injured during confrontation near 96th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Oct. 7 near 96th Street and Silver Spring Drive.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area around 12:45 p.m. when he became involved in a confrontation with several unknown subjects.

During the confrontation, one of the subjects shot the victim.

The Milwaukee Fire Department provided medical care for the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital.

MPD continues to investigate the shooting.