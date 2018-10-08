× ‘Throwback memories:’ New Kids on the Block to perform at Fiserv Forum on June 12

MILWAUKEE — New Kids on the Block will perform at Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019, as part of The MixTape Tour. The show will feature special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here.

“We are thrilled to have New Kids on the Block bring the right stuff to Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “It will be an awesome night of music and throwback memories.”