Football under the big lights: Packers host 49ers at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football on Oct. 15.

According to Packers.com, The Packers lead the all-time series with the 49ers, 35-30-1, including a 4-3 record in the postseason. Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, Green Bay is 4-2 against San Francisco during the regular season. The Packers have won 10 of the last 12 regular-season matchups with the 49ers, including six of seven contests at home.

After the second Week 7 bye for Green Bay in the last four seasons (2015), the Packers will play four of five games on the road, including three games against teams that won their division last season (at Los Angles Rams, at New England Patriots, at Minnesota Vikings).