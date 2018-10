× Small fire in science class prompts evacuation at Whitnall High School

GREENFIELD — Greenfield firefighters were dispatched to Whitnall High School on Tuesday morning, Oct. 9.

Officials say there was a small fire in one of the high school’s science classes. The building was evacuated.

Greenfield fire contained the fire to the room — and ventilated the building.

Officials say everyone is now back in the building — and school is back in session.