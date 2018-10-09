× Student expelled, accused of making threats to ‘shoot up the school’

KENOSHA — A student at Shoreland Lutheran High School in Kenosha has been expelled after allegedly making threats to “shoot up the school” to other students.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the school on Thursday morning, Oct. 4 to investigate a threat complaint at the school. With help from school staff, officials say their investigation revealed a juvenile student had made the threats.

Investigators made contact with the juvenile at his home where he admitted to the threats.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office has recommended two counts of terrorist threats (felony) on the juvenile who is presently in juvenile custody awaiting formal charges.