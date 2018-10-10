Brewers, Packers fans drink Denver bar dry on game day

DENVER — It’s true Wisconsinites love beer, and we take our passion for a crisp, cold one across state lines. Following the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers games on Sunday, Oct. 7 a Denver bar had to close because the Wisconsin fans drank all their booze and ate all their food.

Swanky’s Vittles and Libations, a bar located on Blake Street in Denver, shared a photo to Facebook on Monday, Oct. 8 explaining what exactly happened.

The sign reads:

“SWANKY’S IS CLOSED TODAY A FUNNY THING HAPPENED…. A BUNCH OF WISCONSINITES CAME TO TOWN AND ATE ALL OUR FOOD AND DRANK ALL OUR BEER GO BREW CREW!!! GOPACKGO!!!”

If that doesn’t scream Wisconsin, we don’t know what does. Go Brewers! Go Pack Go!