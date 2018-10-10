MU Law poll: Gov. Walker holds slim lead over Evers; Baldwin leading Vukmir

MILWAUKEE — The latest Marquette Law School poll was released on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 10 — and shows Gov. Scott Walker now holds a slight edge of his Democratic challenger Tony Evers, 47 percent to 46 percent.

Previous poll in September: Evers 49%, Walker 44%, Anderson 6%. #MULawPoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 10, 2018

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin holds at 53 percent to 43 percent lead over her Republican challenger, Leah Vukmir.

Previous poll in September: Baldwin 53%, Vukmir 42% #MULawPoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 10, 2018

In the race for Wisconsin Attorney General, Republican incumbent Brad Schimel holds a lead over Democratic challenger Josh Kaul, 47 percent to 43 percent among likely voters.

The poll interviewed 1,000 registered Wisconsin voters by landline or cell phone from Oct. 3 through Oct. 7. The margin of error is +/- 3.6 percentage points for the full sample. For likely voters, the sample size was 799 — and the margin of error is +/- 3.9 percentage points.