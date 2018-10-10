Sheboygan man accused of shaking infant, causing bleeding on brain

SHEBOYGAN — A 21-year-old Sheboygan man is charged with physical abuse of a child — his own 6-month-old son. The accused is Antonio Chavez.

According to the criminal complaint, the infant was left in Chavez’s care on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 3. Chavez said the child was okay until around 5 p.m. when “he started to cry and was inconsolable.” Chavez told police he picked up his son, put him down and walked away from five to ten minutes “which is what he typically does when he gets frustrated with (the child’s) crying.” Chavez told police he gave the infant a bath and put him down for a nap. At one point, the infant vomited — and Chavez gave him another bath. Chavez told police the child was fussy and would not eat. When the child’s mother returned home later that evening, she “found it odd that (the child) had been strapped in his high chair sleeping.”

Chavez and the mother took the baby to the hospital to get him checked out. Emergency room officials “thought the baby had a virus and told the parents to monitor him.”

On Oct. 6, the child was irritable and “had a seizure” while in his mother’s care. An ambulance took the child to the hospital — where a CT scan “showed possible bleeding on the brain.” The child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin — and an MRI confirmed the infant had “bleeding to the front and back of the baby’s brain, and also in the baby’s spine.” A doctor indicated the results were “consistent with what would be abusive head trauma.”

When Chavez was questioned about the child’s care, he told investigators “he did rock and shake (the child) back and forward, not gently but ‘decently fast.'” He told police “it was hard enough that he heard (the child’s) cries and voice change almost into gasps as he rocked and shook (the child) without supporting his head.” Chavez said he was worried about the baby’s crying and “so he rocked and shook him harder than usual to get him to stop crying. Antonio said he thinks he might have done this damage to (the child).” He said he didn’t know how to console the baby because at that time “nothing worked.”

Chavez made his initial appearance in court on this charge on Tuesday, Oct. 9. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 17. If convicted, Chavez faces up to 15 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.