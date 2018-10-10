× Winner! Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — Luck is in Fond du Lac! A Mega Millions player is holding a $1 million ticket from the Tuesday, Oct. 9 drawing. It was purchased at Pick ‘N Save at 760 Johnson Street in Fond du Lac.

Wisconsin Lottery officials say the winner matched five out of five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 20, 22, 39, 54, and 60 with a Mega Ball of 18. The Megaplier number was 3.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days to claim their prize by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices. The $1 million ticket must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, Oct. 12. That jackpot is estimated at a whopping $548 million ($309.2 million cash).

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the Friday, Oct. 12 drawing:

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number 1 to 25

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won