Bars brace for big crowds after Brewers bet wins free beer for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- More than a hundred bars in Milwaukee are expecting a packed house on Friday, Oct 12 all because of free beer.

"It's going to be a bit chaotic, but it's going to be a fun crazy," said Milwaukee Brewing Wisconsin's General Manager, Jim Kanter.

It all started when Miller Lite and Coors Lite decided to make a wager during the NLDS.

"Loser has to buy the other city a beer," said Kanter.

The loser of the Milwaukee Brewers-Colorado Rockies series had to pick up the tab -- meaning the first Miller Lite will be on Coors. You can stop in to one of 138 bars across the area Friday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to get yours.

Bars like Buck Bradley's, The Brat House and Who's on Third? are all participating.

"Who doesn't like free beer in Milwaukee?" said Wally Paget, Buck Bradley's owner.

"We just expect it to be a mad house," said Ryan Cook, Brat House.

"The Brewers have been a reason to drink for awhile and now it's more of a celebratory reason," said Chris Norton, Who's on Third?

Each bar anticipates huge crowds either bellying up to the bar or heading to Miller Park.

"It's exciting. I've never heard of a promotion like that," said Lacie Hyder.

Lacie Hyder will be taking in her first Brewers game Friday, she's visiting from Nashville.

"Even though we're freezing, we're going to get free beer, so it's kind of exciting," said Hyder.

Even fans of the other team are looking forward to it.

"I will be drinking some Miller Lite tomorrow, on Coors' dime, I'm OK with that," said Trent Atwood, visiting from California.

Because everyone will come out a winner in this one, happy to drink to that.

"I hope it's a good game," said Atwood.

Here's a look at the list of participating bars (view list below interactive Google map):

• 13TH POUR BAR 3675 S 13TH ST

• AJ BOMBERS 1247 N WATER ST

• AMELIAS 724 E LAYTON AVE

• BAY STREET PUB 338 E BAY STREET

• BELMONT 784 N. JEFFERSON ST

• BRASS MONKEY 11904 W GREENFIELD AVE

• BRASS MONKEY TWO PUB & GRILL 700 E LAYTON AVE

• BRAT HOUSE 1013 N OLD WORLD 3RD ST

• BRAUNS POWER HOUSE 7100 W NATIONAL AVE

• BREWSKIS SPORTS CLUB 304 N 76TH ST

• BROTHERS 1209 N. WATER ST

• BUCK BRADLEYS 1019 N OLD WORLD 3RD ST

• BUCKHORN INN 9461 S 27TH ST

• BUCKSHOT 3219 S 13TH ST

• BULL SHOOTER SALOON 604 S 64TH ST

• CAFFREYS PUB 717 N 16TH ST

• CALDERONE CLUB 842 N. OLD WORLD 3RD ST

• CAMP BAR 6600 W NORTH AVE

• CAMP BAR 525 MENOMONEE ST

• CAMP BAR SHOREWOOD 4044 N OAKLAND

• CANTINA 1110 N. OLD WORLD THIRD

• CAPTN NICKS 1503 S 81ST ST

• CESARS INN 5527 W NATIONAL AVE

• CLUB BRADY 1339 E BRADY ST

• CLUB PARAGON 3578 S 108TH ST

• COACHS PUB & GRILL 5356 S 13TH ST

• COLONEL HARTS 7342 W STATE ST

• CORNER PUB 7602 W LISBON AVE

• DALE ZS ON TOUR 3585 S HOWELL AVE

• DANNY LYNCH BAR 2300 S 108TH ST

• DIX 739 S 1ST ST

• DOC'S COMMERCE 754 N. 4TH ST

• DOPPS BAR & GRILL 1753 S 68TH ST

• DRINK WISCONSINBLY PUB 135 E NATIONAL AVE

• DUGOUT 54 5328 W BLUE MOUND RD

• DUKES ON WATER 158 E JUNEAU AVE

• FAIRVIEW TAP 6712 W FAIRVIEW AVE

• FAT DADDYS 120 W NATIONAL AVE

• FIN N FEATHER 4060 W LOOMIS RD

• FLANNERYS 425 E WELLS ST

• FLAPPERS 7527 W BECHER ST

• FRANKS POWER PLANT 2800 S KINNICKINNIC AVE

• FRIENDS ON FOREST HOME 5614 W FOREST HOME AVE

• GOLDEN LION 1709 RAWSON AVE

• GRAINGERS PUB & GRILL 3400 W LOOMIS RD

• GUZZLERS SPORTS LOUNGE 7408 W WALKER ST

• HAPPY TAP 6801 W BELOIT RD

• HARP IRISH PUB 113 E JUNEAU AVE

• HI HAT LOUNGE 1701 N ARLINGTON PL

• HIDEAWAY PUB & EATERY 9643 S 76TH ST

• HOOLIGANS 2017 E. NORTH AVE

• HOSED ON BRADY 1689 N FRANKLIN PL

• ICEHOUSE 4238 W. ORCHARD

• IZZY HOPS 2311 N. MURRAY

• J & BS BLUE RIBBON BAR & GRILL 5230 W BLUE MOUND RD

• JACKS AMERICAN PUB 1323 E BRADY ST

• JACKSONS BLUE RIBBON PUB 1203 N 10TH ST

• JERSEYS PUB & GRILL 4024 S HOWELL AVE

• JIM DANDY'S 8900 S. 27TH ST

• JO CATS PUB 1311 E BRADY ST

• JOES K RANCH 4840 S WHITNALL AVE

• KAMS CORNER TAP 8340 W LISBON AVE

• KELLYS BLEACHERS 5218 W BLUE MOUND RD

• KING PINS 4102 S KINNICKINNIC AVE

• KIPS INN 837 S 108TH ST

• KLINGER'S EAST 920 E. LOCUST

• LANDMARK LANES 2220 N FARWELL AVE

• LEFFS LUCKY TOWN 7208 W STATE ST

• LIQUID JOHNNYS 540 S 76TH ST

• MAJOR GOOLSBYS 340 W KILBOURN AVE

• MALONES ON BRADY 1329 E BRADY ST

• MC GINNS 5901 W BLUEMOUND RD

• MCBOBS PUB & GRILL 4919 W NORTH AVE

• MCGILLYCUDDYS 1135 N WATER ST

• MIKEYS 811 N JEFFERSON ST

• MILLER TIME PUB 509 W. WISCONSIN AVE

• MILWAUKEE BRAT HOUSE 4022 N OAKLAND AVE

• MORTIMERS PUB 7023 W ADLER ST

• MOS IRISH PUB 142 W WISCONSIN AVE

• MOS IRISH PUB 10842 W BLUEMOUND RD

• MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT 401 W CANAL ST

• MURPHYS IRISH PUB 1615 W WELLS ST

• NATTY OAKS PUB & EATERY 11505 W NATIONAL AVE

• NETWORK 9541 W CLEVELAND AVE

• NEWPORT 939 E CONWAY ST

• NICKY KS 5444 S 27TH ST

• NOMAD WORLD PUB 1401 E BRADY ST

• OAK BARREL PUBLIC HOUSE 1033 N OLD WORLD 3RD ST

• OBRIENS TAVERN 4928 W VLIET ST

• OLYDIAS 338 S 1ST ST

• PARK VIEW PUB 7651 N TEUTONIA AVE

• PARKWAY PUB 1675 S 44TH ST

• PAULIES PUB 8031 W GREENFIELD AVE

• RAWSON PUB 5621 W RAWSON AVE

• RAY & DOTS 6351 W GRANGE AVE

• RED BAR 2245 E SAINT FRANCIS AVE

• RED ROCK SALOON 1225 N WATER ST

• REGANOS 1004 E BRADY ST

• ROLLIES 7751 N TEUTONIA AVE

• ROMEYS PLACE 7 508 S NORTH CAPE RD

• ROUNDING THIRD 6317 W BLUEMOUND RD

• SAMS TAP 3118 S CHASE AVE

• SAZS STATE HOUSE RESTAURANT 5539 W STATE ST

• SCOOTERS 9000 W NATIONAL AVE

• SCOOTERS 154 E JUNEAU AVE

• SCOTTYS BAR & PIZZA PLACE 3921 S CLEMENT AVE

• SHAMROX 6851 W. BELIOT

• SILVER SPRING TAP 3530 W SILVER SPRING DR

• SOBELMANS AT MARQUETTE 1601 W WELLS ST

• SOBELMANS PUB & GRILL 1900 W SAINT PAUL AVE

• SOUTH SHORE PARK PAVILION 2900 S SHORE DR

• SPITFIRES ON STATE 5018 W STATE ST

• SportClub 750 N. Jefferson

• STENYS 800 S 2ND ST

• STEVES ON BLUEMOUND 5841 W BLUEMOUND RD

• STUDZ PUB SPORTS BAR & GRILL 6833 W NATIONAL AVE

• TAP CITY 7207 W NATIONAL AVE

• TAVERN AT Turner Hall 1034 N. VEL R PHILLIPS

• THE BACKYARD 2155 S KINNICKINNIC AVE

• THE BOTTLE 1753 S. KK

• THE BRASS ALLEY 1025 N OLD WORLD 3RD ST

• THE BRICK 6343 N GREEN BAY AVE

• THE BUBBLER 3158 S HOWELL AVE

• THE CORNER CLUB 4309 W GRANGE AVE

• THE LODGE 3800 E LAYTON AVE

• THE TAP ROOM 1301 MILWAUKEE AVE

• TOMKENS 8001 W GREENFIELD AVE

• TRACKS 1020 E. LOCUST

• TRINITY 125 E JUNEAU AVE

• UPTOWNER 1032 E CENTER ST

• VAGABOND 1122 N. EDISON

• WALKERS PINT 818 S 2ND ST

• WALTERS ON NORTH 6930 W NORTH AVE

• WHOS ON THRID 1007 N OLD WORLD 3RD ST

• WICKED HOP 343 N. BROADWAY

• WOLSKIS 1836 N PULASKI ST

• ZADS TAVERN 438 S 2ND ST

• ZI'S 8777 N. DEARWOOD DR

