Red Cross volunteers head out east to help areas hit the hardest by Florence, Michael

MILWAUKEE -- Red Cross volunteers are on their way to the coast to help. This deployment comes just one month after Florence slammed into the Carolinas.

There are roughly a dozen local volunteers in the Carolinas. And on Thursday, Oct. 11, 10 more will leave for Florida. Resources are being stretched but Wisconsinites are generous with their time and money.

The Red Cross makes sure it's volunteers rotate out of a deployment, typically after two weeks on the ground, three at most. That way when there is a situation like this, with two back-to-back storms, volunteers can rest up and be ready to hit the ground running when they deploy again.

Regional CEO Patty Flowers is in the Carolinas now and she says Wisconsin has a history of rolling up its sleeves when help is needed.

"In the Midwest, we really want to help. And we are one of the states that doesn't get as many of the large disasters," said Flowers.

That hasn't been the case this year. In addition to helping with the hurricanes out east, the Red Cross has also deployed volunteers for three floods here in Wisconsin.

If you can't deploy, you can help at home by donating blood or by making a donation.

"You can go to RedCross.org and go through the form. Sign up to be a volunteer," said Justin Kern, American Red Cross of Wisconsin. "We won't get you out for this storm but we'll get you out helping in your own community and when that bell tolls again you will be prepared for that."

Both are still in need in the Carolinas and they will be needed again after Michael.