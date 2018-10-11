× Shorewood School District cancels ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ play due to potential protests

SHOREWOOD — Officials with the Shorewood School District on Thursday, Oct. 11 announced the cancellation of Shorewood High School’s production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” due to concerns about potential protests.

The below statement was issued by the school district on Thursday:

“The Shorewood Drama production of To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled for all three nights of production (October 11,12, and 13). Due to concerns regarding potential protests related to the production, we’ve concluded that the safest option is to cancel the play. The District should have done more outreach to engage in dialogue about the sensitivity of this performance with the Shorewood and greater Milwaukee community. Moving forward, the District will continue to encourage staff and students to engage in meaningful performances surrounding contemporary issues with the appropriate amount of outreach and dialogue.”

Below is a synopsis of the play from the Shorewood School District’s website:

“To Kill a Mockingbird, which takes place in Alabama in the 1930s, reflects a difficult and ugly time in American history. Thematic issues of racism and segregation are prevalent. To accurately and honestly complete the narrative, the ‘n-word’ will be used in the production. The fact that our society still struggles to truly embrace racial equality symbolizes that our work is not yet done and that Harper Lee’s Mockingbird is as relevant in 2018 as it was in 1960, when the story was published. Our fidelity to the production of this play from the 1930s does not condone the use of the ‘n-word,’ in any context, for example in music lyrics, friendly banter, or discussions today.”