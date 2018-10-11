Snack This, Not That: Upcoming workshop sheds light on simple snack swaps

MILWAUKEE -- Perhaps all you need to get lean is a little lesson in healthier eating. Sarah Brunner with Elite Sports Clubs joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of their upcoming workshops -- "Snack This, Not That" on Oct. 17.

Muffins

Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Chip Muffins

  • Serving Size: 1 pouch
  • 190 calories
  • Less than 1 gram fiber
  • 17 grams sugar
  • 2 grams protein

Homemade (Flourless Banana Blender Muffins)

  • Serving Size: 1 muffin
  • 119 calories
  • 2.5 grams fiber
  • 7 grams sugar
  • 4.6 grams protein

Granola Bars

Nutri-Grain Bar Soft Baked, Strawberry

  • Serving Size: 1 bar
  • 120 calories
  • 125 mg sodium
  • 11 grams sugar
  • 2 grams protein
  • 3 grams fiber

RX Bar Mixed Berry

  • Serving Size 1 bar
  • 210 calories
  • 115 mg sodium
  • 0 grams added sugar
  • 12 grams protein
  • 5 grams fiber

Ice creams

Haagen Dazs Cherry Vanilla

  • Serving Size: ½ cup
  • 290 calories
  • 17 grams fat with 11 grams saturated fat
  • 24 grams sugar

Outshine Non-Dairy Scoops (Strawberry Banana Blend)

  • Serving Size: ½ cup
  • 80 calories
  • 0 grams fat
  • 18 grams sugar

Potato Chips

Lay's regular potato chips

  • Serving size: about 15 chips
  • 160 calories
  • 10 grams fat with 1.5 grams saturated fat
  • 1 gram fiber
  • 170 mg sodium

Bare Apple Chips (Granny Smith flavor)

  • Serving Size: ½ cup
  • 110 calories
  • 0 grams fat
  • 5 grams fiber
  • 0 grams sodium

No-Bake Energy Bites:

Serving Size: 1-2 Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup ground flaxseed
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1 Tbsp. Vanilla
  • Cinnamon, to taste
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips (optional)

Directions:

  1. Measure all ingredients and place in a large bowl.
  2. Stir until combined. Roll into small balls.
  3. Place in fridge for 30 minutes before enjoying