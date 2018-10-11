Snack This, Not That: Upcoming workshop sheds light on simple snack swaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Perhaps all you need to get lean is a little lesson in healthier eating. Sarah Brunner with Elite Sports Clubs joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of their upcoming workshops -- "Snack This, Not That" on Oct. 17.

Muffins

Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Chip Muffins

Serving Size: 1 pouch

190 calories

Less than 1 gram fiber

17 grams sugar

2 grams protein

Homemade (Flourless Banana Blender Muffins)

Serving Size: 1 muffin

119 calories

2.5 grams fiber

7 grams sugar

4.6 grams protein

Granola Bars

Nutri-Grain Bar Soft Baked, Strawberry

Serving Size: 1 bar

120 calories

125 mg sodium

11 grams sugar

2 grams protein

3 grams fiber

RX Bar Mixed Berry

Serving Size 1 bar

210 calories

115 mg sodium

0 grams added sugar

12 grams protein

5 grams fiber

Ice creams

Haagen Dazs Cherry Vanilla

Serving Size: ½ cup

290 calories

17 grams fat with 11 grams saturated fat

24 grams sugar

Outshine Non-Dairy Scoops (Strawberry Banana Blend)

Serving Size: ½ cup

80 calories

0 grams fat

18 grams sugar

Potato Chips

Lay's regular potato chips

Serving size: about 15 chips

160 calories

10 grams fat with 1.5 grams saturated fat

1 gram fiber

170 mg sodium

Bare Apple Chips (Granny Smith flavor)

Serving Size: ½ cup

110 calories

0 grams fat

5 grams fiber

0 grams sodium

No-Bake Energy Bites:

Serving Size: 1-2 Bites

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup ground flaxseed

1/3 cup honey

1 Tbsp. Vanilla

Cinnamon, to taste

1/2 cup chocolate chips (optional)

Directions: