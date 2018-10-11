Snack This, Not That: Upcoming workshop sheds light on simple snack swaps

MILWAUKEE -- Perhaps all you need to get lean is a little lesson in healthier eating. Sarah Brunner with Elite Sports Clubs joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of their upcoming workshops -- "Snack This, Not That" on Oct. 17.
Muffins
Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Chip Muffins
- Serving Size: 1 pouch
- 190 calories
- Less than 1 gram fiber
- 17 grams sugar
- 2 grams protein
Homemade (Flourless Banana Blender Muffins)
- Serving Size: 1 muffin
- 119 calories
- 2.5 grams fiber
- 7 grams sugar
- 4.6 grams protein
Granola Bars
Nutri-Grain Bar Soft Baked, Strawberry
- Serving Size: 1 bar
- 120 calories
- 125 mg sodium
- 11 grams sugar
- 2 grams protein
- 3 grams fiber
RX Bar Mixed Berry
- Serving Size 1 bar
- 210 calories
- 115 mg sodium
- 0 grams added sugar
- 12 grams protein
- 5 grams fiber
Ice creams
Haagen Dazs Cherry Vanilla
- Serving Size: ½ cup
- 290 calories
- 17 grams fat with 11 grams saturated fat
- 24 grams sugar
Outshine Non-Dairy Scoops (Strawberry Banana Blend)
- Serving Size: ½ cup
- 80 calories
- 0 grams fat
- 18 grams sugar
Potato Chips
Lay's regular potato chips
- Serving size: about 15 chips
- 160 calories
- 10 grams fat with 1.5 grams saturated fat
- 1 gram fiber
- 170 mg sodium
Bare Apple Chips (Granny Smith flavor)
- Serving Size: ½ cup
- 110 calories
- 0 grams fat
- 5 grams fiber
- 0 grams sodium
No-Bake Energy Bites:
Serving Size: 1-2 Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/2 cup ground flaxseed
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1 Tbsp. Vanilla
- Cinnamon, to taste
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips (optional)
Directions:
- Measure all ingredients and place in a large bowl.
- Stir until combined. Roll into small balls.
- Place in fridge for 30 minutes before enjoying