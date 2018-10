Vegas has the #Brewers as underdogs, and ESPN says we can't hang with an "experienced" team like the Dodgers.

5 trips to the playoffs in 6 years, and *checks notes* 0 titles?

Seems like we need to show 'em how it's done!

Let's Gooooooooo!#OurCrewOurOctober #thisismycrew

— City of Milwaukee (@cityofmilwaukee) October 12, 2018