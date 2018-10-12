Get those wheels turning: Young Inventor Challenge handing out scholarship money to kids for their genius ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have a little inventor at home? Have them enter the Young Inventor Challenge put on by Chicago Toy and Game. Entries are being accepting until Oct. 31.

Kids ages 6 to 18 can submit their original toy and game ideas via video -- or at the Chicago Toy and Game Fair at Navy Pier in a "Science fair" type atmosphere. Winners are awarded in six categories -- including most creative concept, best ride-on or wheeled concept, best playful learning concept and most marketable. All and all, $10,000 in scholarships will be handed out to entrants.

Not sure exactly what the judges are looking for? Wake Up talked to some Wisconsin kids that participated in the challenge last year.