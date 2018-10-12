× Just a bit outside! Uecker to throw out NLCS 1st pitch

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the NL Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

In his 48th season as a Brewers broadcaster, Uecker is beloved in his hometown of Milwaukee for his dry wit and entertaining calls. He is known by the nickname “Mr. Baseball.”

The Brewers have two statues dedicated to Uecker at Miller Park, including one in the last row of the upper deck that commemorates one of Uecker’s commercials for Miller Lite in which he repeated the phrase “I must be in the front row!”

The former major league catcher also starred in the TV series “Mr. Belvedere” and the movie “Major League.”