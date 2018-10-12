Plan a trip! Ice Castles are coming to Lake Geneva winter 2018

LAKE GENEVA — A short drive away to Lake Geneva, and you can be walking into a magical winter wonderland. Set to open December 2018, Lake Geneva will transform this winter thanks to the incredible Ice Castles.

According to a news release, Ice Castles create life-size winter playgrounds entirely by hand. The ice is illuminated inside the castles at night with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music. They feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations.

The news release says the Ice Castles have drawn millions of people from all over the world since their creation in 2011 — a must-see attraction!

Ice Castles Wisconsin will be located at 812 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, and are projected to open at the end of December.

Two years ago, Wisconsin Dells hosted the attraction, drawing tens of thousands of people to the area.

This year, Ice Castles are in Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Canada.