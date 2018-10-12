Regular season comes to a close for the High School Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 9! There were conference titles, possible undefeated seasons and playoff bids all up for grabs in the final week of the regular season of the FOX6 High School Blitz. Our Game of the Week was rivalry in the Classic 8. Muskego looking to stay perfect, and Mukwonago looking to secure the playoffs. It was a tight game throughout but Muskego pulls this one out, 28 to 21. To see those highlights and the rest from week 9, just click on the videos.

Slinger vs Homestead

A battle for the North Shore title, undefeated Homestead hosting 1 loss Slinger. Highlanders strike quickly, their second play from scrimmage, Howie Newbauer taking the short pass and turning it into a 35 yard score. The Owls looking for anything to get them going, Nick German with the nice grab, but Slinger would end up punting. Homestead responds with a drive that is capped off by Jared Schneider scoring from 2 yards out. Homestead wins the conference and stays undefeated.

St. Francis vs Lake Country Lutheran

The Midwest Classic has two undefeated teams fighting for a conference championship, St. Francis visiting Lake Country Lutheran. The lightning up 21-0 in the 3rd, but find themselves in trouble as the fake punt ends up becoming a Mariners interception. However the big hit causes a fumble and Lake Country recovers. The new life gives them momentum, Jeremiah Burke going deep to Isaiah Burke for the 70 yard touchdown, 28-7. They put it away early in the 4th, Ethan Wilkins rolling out and finding Andrew Schumacher and he races down the sidelines for a 55 yard score.

Menomonee Falls vs Brookfield Central

In the Greater Metro Conference, Brookfield Central hosting Menomonee Falls. Drew Leszcynski with a nice drive to start the game finding Sawyer Carlson over the middle for the short score.

Falls gets a little movement on their second offensive series, Tamir Thomas with the nice pickup, but the drive stalls. But they do flip the field and it pays off when Brett Boram strips Leszcynski and they get the safety making it 7-2 Lancers. But Brookfield Central rolls from there 34 to 10.

Milwaukee Reagan vs Milwaukee Riverside

A City title on the line with Reagan taking on Riverside. First offensive series for the Tigers and they go to the screen, Christopher Sykes then goes 40 yards untouched for the score. The Tigers second series looks similar to the first, Sykes taking the pitch this time and he goes 40 yards untouched again for the touchdown. All Riverside in this one, 42-0.