Sugar shock: 4 ways to cut sugar from your diet

MILWAUKEE -- When you think of sugary snacks -- cake, candy, and soda likely come to mind. But sugar is hiding in so many more foods! Our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Wake Up on Friday, Oct. 12 to help us slash our sugar intake.

Too much sugar in the diet is associated with increased risk for dental decay, weight gain, heart disease and poor nutrition.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the maximum amount of added sugars you should eat in a day are Men: 150 calories per day (37.5 grams or 9 teaspoons) Women and children between 2 and 18: 100 calories per day (25 grams or 6 teaspoons)

Between 2020 and 2021 a subline of 'Added Sugars' will be requires on the nutrition facts panel. For now, read labels for 'Sugar' content, understanding this included naturally occurring sugar and added sugars. 4 grams of sugar = 1 tsp.

Limit sugary sauces

1 tablespoon Ketchup = 4 grams of sugar

2 tablespoons BBQ Sauce = 8-16 grams of sugar

½ cup Pasta Sauce = 8-12 grams of sugar

Don't start your day with sugary breakfast foods

Blueberry Muffin= up to 40 grams of sugar. Dessert for breakfast.

2 waffles with syrup over 40 grams of sugar. Cookies for breakfast.

6oz. container of flavored yogurt can contain 7 tsp. of sugar (a small amount of sugar is from naturally occurring lactose in milk)

Several breakfast culprits: flavored yogurt, sweetened oatmeal, cereal, fruit juice, muffins.

Start your day with a no sugar added morning. Save for a 'treat' later in the day.

Select eggs in the morning, plain yogurt & add cinnamon and/or fresh fruit to sweeten, or protein smoothie.

Opt for Nitro Cold Brew over sweetened coffee

Nitro is cold coffee on tap that`s infused with tiny nitrogen bubbles.

Nitro is served up unsweetened.

5 calories and 0 grams of sugar. The beans used for cold brew often have a slight natural sweetness, and the nitro`s foamy cream delivers a smooth, thick texture, so you won`t miss the cream or sugar.

Cut back on sugar when baking