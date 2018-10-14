× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in Milwaukee Saturday, Oct. 13. Two people were injured as a result.

The first shooting happened at around 3 a.m.

According to police, a 33-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was uncooperative and the location of the incident is unknown as the victim provided misleading information.

This investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to seek a suspect and a motive.

The second shooting happened at around 4 p.m. near the area of 14th and Hauser Avenue.

Police say a 28-year-old man was involved in illegal drug activity. While struggling with an armed suspect, the victim was shot and received a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers and detectives are working to identify the shooter.