Brewers lead Dodgers 1-0 in Game 3; NLCS tied 1-1

LOS ANGELES — Strong wind gusts raked Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 in the National League Championship Series.

The first fall Santa Ana winds arrived on Monday, Oct. 15. The warm, sustained gusts blow from the desert to the ocean, but rarely affect the stadium on the northern edge of downtown Los Angeles.

During batting practice, the flags in center field blew in with the temperature around 80 degrees (26 Celsius). Palm trees in the outfield waved in the wind.

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes described it as one of the windier days he’s experienced at the stadium. Teammate Chris Taylor said the wind was knocking balls to the right a bit, but he expected the wind would die down by game time.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wasn’t sure how the wind would affect the flight of the ball during the game, but he expected the ball “to be flying a little bit.”

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for most of the mountains around the Los Angeles basin. The downtown area was under a lower-level “wind advisory” that is set to expire before the game begins at 6:39 p.m. CT.

Ryan Braun drives in the 1st run of the game with a double that scores @ChristianYelich! #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/C3EYpCL5Wx — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 15, 2018