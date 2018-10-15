× Police investigate 2 non-fatal shootings that happened Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Two men were hurt in separate non-fatal shootings Sunday, Oct. 14 in Milwaukee.

The first happened around 11:30 a.m. near 7th and Highland. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. Police are seeking a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

The second shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near 42nd and Capitol. Police said an 18-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. Police are seeking a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.