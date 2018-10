WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of beer and gas from the Tri-Par Qwik Stop gas station located on County Road P. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 7 around 2:45 p.m.

According to authorities, the suspect pumped fuel and then entered the store where he picked up beer and left.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4420.