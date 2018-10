× Homicide investigation: Man shot, killed near 64th and Nash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, Oct. 17 on the city’s northwest side.

It happened just after 7 a.m. near 64th and Nash — near Dineen Park.

The medical examiner’s office confirms a man was killed. Officers are still on scene.

MCMEO responding to the homicide investigation of an adult male in the 6400 block of West Keefe. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 17, 2018

The investigation is ongoing.