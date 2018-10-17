× If the World Series comes to Miller Park, here’s how to get single-game tickets

MILWAUKEE — First things first of course… However, the Milwaukee Brewers announced details on Wednesday, Oct. 17 related to the purchase of single-game tickets for potential World Series games at Miller Park.

World Series tickets will be available for purchase online only — beginning with a series of exclusive presales this week. Please see below for a complete schedule of presales and single-game ticket opportunities. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to only one (1) World Series game, with a limit of four (4) tickets.

Season Seat Holder Presale

Thursday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. CT through Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11:59 p.m. CT

Wisconsin Residents Presale

Monday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. CT to 11:59 p.m. CT

The Milwaukee Brewers say any single-game ticket inventory for the World Series will be made available to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 25.

In the event fans purchase tickets for any postseason game that does not occur, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded to their credit card within 10 days of the scheduled game. Seating and pricing information is available at Brewers.com/postseason.

All customers will have an opportunity to add on parking passes during the ordering process. Digital parking passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.